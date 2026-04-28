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ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 03:26 Uhr
248 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ready Computing LLC: Ready Computing Announces Launch of Channels360 Supply Chain Edition

New Solution Unifies Data, Orchestration and Fulfillment to Transform Supply Chain Operations Across Enterprise Environments

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Ready Computing, in collaboration with InterSystems and Tesisquare, today announced the official launch of Channels360 Supply Chain Edition, a next-generation platform designed to connect, orchestrate, and deliver across complex supply chain ecosystems. The announcement coincides with the global InterSystems READY 2026 conference.

Channels360 Supply Chain Edition brings together best-in-class technologies into a single, unified operational experience, combining InterSystems' advanced data connectivity, Ready Computing's orchestration platform, and Tesisquare's fulfillment and logistics capabilities. The result is a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to move from fragmented systems to a fully connected supply chain.

A New Standard for Supply Chain Orchestration

Built on the proven Channels360 platform, the Supply Chain Edition introduces an orchestration-first model that connects upstream data with downstream execution.

The platform enables organizations to:

  • Unify data across systems, including ERP, procurement, inventory, and operational platforms, through InterSystems technology

  • Orchestrate workflows and automate decisions with a centralized control layer that coordinates teams, processes, and exceptions

  • Execute fulfillment and delivery seamlessly through Tesisquare's advanced supply chain and logistics capabilities

By bringing these capabilities together, Channels360 Supply Chain Edition helps organizations reduce disruption, improve readiness, and eliminate operational inefficiencies.

Addressing a Critical Market Need

Across industries, supply chain operations remain fragmented across disconnected systems, creating delays, inefficiencies, and increased operational risk. Channels360 Supply Chain Edition addresses this challenge by delivering a unified platform that connects data, workflows, and execution into one cohesive experience.

"Supply chains today demand more than visibility; they require coordination and action," said Michael Larocca, Founder and CEO of Ready Computing. "With Channels360 Supply Chain Edition, we're enabling organizations to move beyond siloed systems to a fully orchestrated model where data drives real-time decisions and outcomes."

Powered by Strategic Collaboration

The launch reflects a deep collaboration between three industry leaders:

  • InterSystems provides the high-performance data foundation, enabling real-time integration and interoperability across enterprise systems

  • Ready Computing delivers the orchestration layer, coordinating workflows, automating processes, and enabling operational visibility

  • Tesisquare powers fulfillment, logistics, and execution across complex supply chain networks

Together, these capabilities create a seamless "connect, orchestrate, deliver" model that simplifies supply chain complexity into a clear operational framework.

Expanding Beyond Healthcare

While Channels360 has been widely adopted in health and social care to connect data and coordinate services, the Supply Chain Edition extends its proven architecture into supply chain and logistics environments, opening new opportunities across industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and government.

This expansion reflects Ready Computing's broader strategy to apply its integration and orchestration expertise to increasingly complex, data-driven ecosystems.

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing is a leader in data integration, interoperability, and managed services, delivering expert professional services alongside its world-class products, including Channels360 and Wellbase. The company helps organizations connect and orchestrate data across complex ecosystems to enable better outcomes.

Learn more at https://readycomputing.com/.

About InterSystems

InterSystems is a leading provider of data platforms for industries with critical data needs, enabling high-performance interoperability, analytics, and application development at a global scale.

Learn more at https://www.intersystems.com/.

About Tesisquare

Tesisquare delivers digital supply chain solutions that provide end-to-end visibility, coordination, and optimization across complex logistics and procurement networks.

Learn more at https://www.tesisquare.com/en.

CONTACT:
Mark Taylor
VP of Market Strategy
Ready Computing
media@readycomputing.com

SOURCE: Ready Computing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ready-computing-announces-launch-of-channels360-supply-chain-edit-1161678

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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