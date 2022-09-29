OutFlow has launched a deal sourcing platform, helping investment bankers generate a scalable and predictable influx of venture capital opportunities.

Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - OutFlow, which specializes in deal origination, has launched a deal sourcing platform for investment bankers, business brokers, and M&A (merger and acquisition) advisors, as well as private equity firms looking to better manage their lead pipelines.

Deal Sourcing & Management Platform For Investment Bankers Launched By OutFlow

The Company's new platform is designed to source exclusive off-market leads, increase efficiency, raise capital, and optimize sales strategies for investment bankers.

"Not every deal is the same and most deals close on an unpredictable timeline," said a company spokesperson. "With a large enough sample size and a low time preference, we'll see clear patterns emerge which can help us optimize our approach and increase effectiveness."

OutFlow's new 4-step process begins with targeting. After a discovery call, the outbound marketing team will build a profile of each M&A client's ideal prospect, before scouring its database for the optimal connection. This proprietary database contains the latest information on stocks, bonds, and companies' clients.

As part of the new service, the agency contacts the prospect and arranges a meeting, before handing off the opportunity to the client's team. This process works to increase a bank or firm's number of potential investments in the pipeline without the tedious labor of sourcing and evaluating leads or sifting through data.

For both sell-side and buy-side deals, the new platform connects M&A professionals with vetted prospects in specialized sectors or locations, and generates appointments and meetings with those prospects, before making contact on the client's behalf.

Through its new pipeline management platform, the agency will track leads from inception to the point of sale. This information can be used to improve the client investment bank's efficiency and streamline its sales processes.

With the latest announcement, OutFlow provides a lead sourcing solution that can reduce operational costs and time spent waiting for referrals. OutFlow is trusted by over 200 M&A advisors, investment banks, brokers, and private equity professionals .

A spokesperson for the company said, "Find the right opportunities. Start getting in front of the right targets that you want to work with. Whether it be a specific sector, market, geographic region or size of company, OutFlow can get laser-focused on your ideal prospect."

