Samstag, 01.10.2022
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 
Frankfurt
30.09.22
09:38 Uhr
50,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,98 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
ACCESSWIRE
29.09.2022
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Sept 29

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / The Company announces that on 28 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:28 September 2022
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:178,990
Lowest price paid per share:£ 43.7900
Highest price paid per share:£ 45.5800
Average price paid per share:£ 44.8879

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 7,622,095 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 180,095,625 shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 178,990 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 28 September 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

123,990

55,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 45.5800

£ 45.5500

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 43.7900

£ 43.8000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 44.9061

£ 44.8471

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0738B_1-2022-9-28.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718066/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Sept-29

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.