As Foundational Partner RWS will continue to provide ongoing linguistic support

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, has been recognized as a Foundational Partner by the Carbon Almanac after translating the children's version of its popular book into multiple languages.

The Carbon Almanac is a collaboration amongst hundreds of writers, researchers, thinkers and illustrators which provides fully referenced, authoritative information on the impact of CO2 and other greenhouse gases on the climate. The children's version, Generation Carbon, is a free eBook with a wealth of facts and information about climate change. It has tips on how to make a difference, presented using diagrams, cartoons and illustrations, in an easy-to-understand format.

"We're extremely grateful to the team at RWS for providing their outstanding language services," explains Seth Godin, Founder of the Carbon Almanac. "The earlier we're able to educate people about their impact on the world and climate change, the more chance we have of fighting it. RWS's linguistic expertise has enabled us to bring our insights to a younger audience on a scale that has a real chance of making an impact."

RWS's language teams have so far translated Generation Carbon into Arabic, Chinese, Spanish (Latin American), Hindi, Italian, Japanese and Korean, with others in progress.

"Language and translation are in our DNA. Our cultural expertise and pioneering language technology offer the ability to break down barriers to communication and improve the world we live in," said Carla Matthews, Head of Sustainability and ESG at RWS. "It was an exciting project for us to be part of, and the result is an informative and engaging eBook that makes a complex subject easy for children around the world to digest and understand."

Target languages were selected, based on multiple criteria including number of speakers globally, volume of greenhouse gas emissions in associated countries and the risk of inundation in prominent urban centres from climate-related sea-level rise.

"Through our teams' involvement we have been able to bring together our core linguistic skills, project management and desktop publishing abilities to unlock understanding of the climate crisis among the world's youngest generation," added James Harris, Project Manager, RWS.

Generation Carbon is free to download here.

