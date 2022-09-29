Martin Succeeds Co-Founder Gavin Lyons, Who Remains on the Tax Systems Board

Tax Systems, the tax software supplier to accountancy firms and corporates, today announced the appointment of Bruce Martin to the role of CEO, post a 12-month succession planning programme. Martin joined Tax Systems as Chief Finance Officer in 2021 and was promoted to MD and CFO in February 2022. He now succeeds Gavin Lyons as CEO, who remains with the business as a strategic advisor and Board member.

In his role as MD, Martin has been instrumental to the business; delivering excellent financial results, overseeing the development of a new cloud platform as part of a strategic move to become a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, building out the senior management team and ensuring the business continues to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

Prior to joining Tax Systems, Martin was CFO/COO at Arrowpoint Advisory, an international mid-market M&A advisory firm. Before that, he was Head of FP&A and Operations at eFront. As he steps into the role of CEO, he will be replaced by Tax Systems' Head of Finance, Adam Feigin, who is promoted to Group Finance Director. Feigin will also join the leadership team.

"Tax Systems is a special place to work. The large and expanding market opportunity, together with the impending launch of our new business model into a pure SaaS provider with a new to market, purpose-built platform, marks this out to be a very exciting journey," commented Martin. "This transformation will cement our place as market leader in the UK and Ireland and will create the springboard for exciting future growth (plans of which are already underway). We pride ourselves in pushing the tax compliance industry to evolve with changing technology capability and doing our bit to reduce the well-documented tax gap. We have lots to do and I am eager to lead our team on this exciting journey!"

"Bruce has made a significant impact on the leadership team and our business since joining in 2021. We are delighted to appoint him at this key point in the Company's evolution and we are confident he will lead us well during this period and beyond," commented Mark Rogerson, Chairman of Tax Systems. "As a Board, we are extremely grateful to Gavin Lyons who has led the Business with considerable success as Co-Founder and CEO over the last six years and are truly delighted to be continuing to work with him and benefit from his support and guidance in the years ahead."

About Tax Systems

Tax Systems, a Bowmark Capital backed investment, is the leading provider of tax compliance software in the UK Ireland. Its technology enables customers to create better opportunities and generate valuable insights from their tax function while also mitigating risk and supporting the UK tax digitisation agenda. Translating complex, ever changing, tax legislation into easy-to-use solutions, customers can trust that their calculations will be right, first-time, every time.

Founded in 1991, Tax Systems is trusted by over 40% of the FTSE 100 and 80% of the top advisory firms; over 1,300 customers trust its software to get their tax calculations right. There are 30,000 tax professionals trained to use Tax Systems' solutions, filing over 200,000 submissions every year.

The future of tax is driven by data and powered by Tax Systems.

Visit Tax Systems: https://www.taxsystems.com

