Juniper Research's new market data subscriptions offer the Fintech Payment industry unrivalled insights into future markets and opportunities. With over 1.5 million market statistics covering 60 countries, the freshly upgraded online data platform 'harvest' offers continuous updates and incisive analytical tools. New markets are frequently added, and include areas such as eCommerce Payments, Banking-as-a-Service, and Digital Identity.

Historical and forecast data: All data tables in the subscription comprise market statistics for the period 2019-2027 as standard. A subscription to these market statistics provides both a historic view of a market, in addition to Juniper Research's view on its potential.

All data tables in the subscription comprise market statistics for the period 2019-2027 as standard. A subscription to these market statistics provides both a historic view of a market, in addition to Juniper Research's view on its potential. Coverage of 60 countries : All datasets now include market statistics for 60 countries, in addition to global and regional figures. These 60 countries account for 91% of global GDP; providing subscribers with up-to-date country-level data for key fintech markets.

: All datasets now include market statistics for 60 countries, in addition to global and regional figures. These 60 countries account for 91% of global GDP; providing subscribers with up-to-date country-level data for key fintech markets. Continuously updated : Juniper Research's market experts track each market; providing quarterly updates for each set of market statistics.

: Juniper Research's market experts track each market; providing quarterly updates for each set of market statistics. Data comparison tool: The harvest platform houses a powerful statistical analysis tool that enables users to compare and visualise data from any set of tables within their subscription.

CEO Founder, Tony Crabtree, said: "By providing market data and forecasts, harvest facilitates informed decisions and actionable insights for our subscribers. Our data platform is backed up by interviews with leading players in the market and Juniper Research's extensive in-house market knowledge

