Donnerstag, 29.09.2022
Die Rezession kommt: und jetzt? Aktien, die jetzt trotzdem laufen...
WKN: A2N5LQ ISIN: DK0060989911 Ticker-Symbol: 9HY 
Frankfurt
29.09.22
08:13 Uhr
0,548 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2022 | 10:05
86 Leser
Hypefactors A/S: Hypefactors project backed by Innovation Fund Denmark

Copenhagen, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 10-2022
Inside Information

It is announced that Innovation Fund Denmark, from its Innobooster program, has granted Hypefactors DKK 988,575 to support development of the project 'New Print PDF Processing Program', in where we will develop and roll-out an advanced automated solution for processing of printed news (from newspapers and magazines).

In the project, we aim to apply recent scientific breakthroughs in computational linguistics (NLP) combined with AI-techniques beyond machine learning: Automated reasoning engine and probabilistic programming. The 'New Print PDF Processing Program' will enable us to deliver a magnitude larger print coverage than any competitor? and to? deliver a superior solution to large enterprises with cross-border media presence.

The project will kick off in October 2022 and is expected to be finalized within a period of 10 months.

CEO Casper Janns:
"Our dedicated ambition is to develop and deliver the world's best media intelligence technology for corporate reputation and trust management. We continue to improve and automate in all core areas of media intelligence and are grateful for Innovation Fund Denmark's support and trust in our capabilities to move this forward."

-----

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence, reputation and trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, please contact:
Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41

Hypefactors A/S
Kronprinsessegade 8B
1306 Copenhagen K
Denmark
www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser
Oaklins Denmark
Østergade 26B
1100 København K
Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com
www.oaklins.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
