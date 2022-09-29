Polar Developments revealed its new scalable PV array at the recent AUTOPIA event in Spain.From pv magazine Spain Spain's Polar Developments unveiled its new PolarGreen Container portable solar arrays at the recent AUTOPIA event in El Bosque del Santander, Spain. Earlier this year, Polar Developments said that it was finishing the first prototype of the PolarGreen Container. It said the charging container would be equipped with a PV array ranging from 35 kWh to 84 kWh in size. The new PolarGreen Container comes in two versions. The smaller version, which was presented at AUTOPIA, houses four ...

