Turkey data center market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the shifting preference from the on-premises model to the cloud and colocation facilities. Besides, digitization of prominent industry verticals and booming industry in the country are expected to propel market growth.

Turkey's strong economic position, favorable geographic position, and cultural ties with the Middle East and European countries would bring more business and aid the data center market growth. Moreover, effective utilization of data for business growth by organizations to reduce operational and maintenance costs is likely to aid the market growth.

Organizations are now favoring the use of data center services rather than making capital and energy investments. The emergence of data centers in Turkey and an increase in businesses choosing to use them are providing lucrative opportunities to the market players. Setting up the data center infrastructure and establishing power systems cost a lot of money for data centers. By using the data center services, businesses may concentrate on improving productivity at work. Data centers streamline key infrastructure, increase redundancy and flexibility, and efficiently use IT resources. It could increase the company's energy savings and give better security.

Turkey data center market is segmented on the basis of solution, type, end user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on the solution, the market is divided into IT infrastructure, general infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and other infrastructure. The IT infrastructure segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Turkey data center market, owing to the surge in investments in the development of data centers in the county.

Report Scope

Turkey Data Center Market, By Solution:

IT Infrastructure

General Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Other Infrastructure

Turkey Data Center Market, By Type:

Corporate

Web Hosting

Turkey Data Center Market, By End User Industry:

IT Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

Turkey Data Center Market, By Region:

Marmara Region

Central Anatolia

Aegean Region

Mediterranean Region

Black Sea Region

South-Eastern Anatolia Region

Eastern Anatolia Region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Turkey Data Center Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customers

6. Turkey Data Center Market Outlook

7. Turkey IT Infrastructure Market Outlook

8. Turkey General Infrastructure Market Outlook

9. Turkey Electrical Infrastructure Market Outlook

10. Turkey Mechanical Infrastructure Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends Developments

13. Policy Regulator Landscape

14. Turkey Economic Profile

15. Company Profiles

16. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Turkcell

Teknotel Telecommunications

Turk Telekom

Huawei Technologies

Zorlu Holding A.S.

Cloud4U

Vodafone Turkey

Telehouse Istanbul

Equinix Istanbul

Sparkle Turkey

