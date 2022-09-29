The "Turkey Data Center Market, By Solution (IT Infrastructure, General Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure and Other Infrastructure), By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Turkey data center market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the shifting preference from the on-premises model to the cloud and colocation facilities. Besides, digitization of prominent industry verticals and booming industry in the country are expected to propel market growth.
Turkey's strong economic position, favorable geographic position, and cultural ties with the Middle East and European countries would bring more business and aid the data center market growth. Moreover, effective utilization of data for business growth by organizations to reduce operational and maintenance costs is likely to aid the market growth.
Organizations are now favoring the use of data center services rather than making capital and energy investments. The emergence of data centers in Turkey and an increase in businesses choosing to use them are providing lucrative opportunities to the market players. Setting up the data center infrastructure and establishing power systems cost a lot of money for data centers. By using the data center services, businesses may concentrate on improving productivity at work. Data centers streamline key infrastructure, increase redundancy and flexibility, and efficiently use IT resources. It could increase the company's energy savings and give better security.
Turkey data center market is segmented on the basis of solution, type, end user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on the solution, the market is divided into IT infrastructure, general infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and other infrastructure. The IT infrastructure segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Turkey data center market, owing to the surge in investments in the development of data centers in the county.
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
