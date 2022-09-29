Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the company has been selected by a leading biologics company to perform procurement and construction management for a large-scale biologics drug substance manufacturing facility located in Scandinavia. Fluor will book the multi-hundred-million-dollar reimbursable contract value in the third quarter of 2022.

The facility will produce new capacity for advanced biologics that are used in a variety of treatments including vaccines, oncology and quality-of-life medicines. Fluor has performed the planning and enabling work for this project, and construction is now underway with the facility scheduled to be operational by 2025.

Fluor's Advanced Technologies Life Sciences business is leading the project including support from its Nordic Technology Hub in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

