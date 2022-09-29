EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.: EYEfi to Launch World-First Geo-Pointing App - EYEfi SpatialEye

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEfi") is pleased to announce the public launch date of its SpatialEye App, powered by EYEfi's SPARC technology, which will be made available in a "consumer" beta version on the Apple App Store on November 1, 2022.

SpatialEye is a world-first application that leverages the company's proprietary and patented technology, EYEfi SPARC, and enables individuals to use their Smartphone as a geo-pointing device to determine the geographical location (GPS coordinates) of anything you can see in the field of view, using your Smartphone camera, irrespective of how far away the target is.

The application stores the geo-location results (still image, video, and other metadata) on the device and in EYEfi Cloud so it can be easily shared with your family, friends, or business colleagues. The App also pulls in other relevant geographical information such as google places, or any other available information from available third-party data sources, relevant to the target location being observed by the user.

SpatialEye also works off-line, as the algorithms and terrain models all run locally on the phone, even in places where there is no mobile network coverage. This unlocks a wide variety of consumer, industry, and government applications, such as determining the location of buildings, structures, landmarks, trails, surf beaches, distant towns, mountains, or even emergency events such as wildfires, floods, or traffic accidents - just to name a few. When users have mobile coverage, they can quickly share this information with their choice of recipient, and in the case of 'emergency' class events, these can be forwarded to the applicable authorities.

EYEfi's CEO, Simon Langdon said "We are very excited to be releasing the consumer version of SpatialEye in Australia, off the back of the successful completion of our closed-beta trials conducted this year. This world-first technology puts the power of geo-pointing into the hands of individuals using only their Smartphone to determine the geographical location of anything they can see in the real-world. We also have plans to introduce a comprehensive list of in-app add-on features, which we will announce in a subsequent press release closer to the launch date, making the application more applicable to high-end users such as government authorities and emergency services".

EYEfi also has plans to enable the application to utilize camera feeds from airborne platforms such as drones and UAV's, which will unlock new sales opportunities for the technology.

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

