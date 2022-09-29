NuGen Medical Devices: NuGen M.D. to File for Patent Protection in the United States, Europe and China

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV:NGMD) (OTCQB:NGMDF) ("NuGen' or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, is pleased to announce that it intends to file for a new patent in the United States, Europe and China.

The patent would protect the refill design mechanism for NuGen's needle-free injection device which allows for the insertion of the medicine vial directly into the device. This technology was patented in the Netherlands under patent ID 2025322 in October 2021 and at such time, the Global Protection under the PCT route was acquired. NuGen will now file for national patent protection for the above-mentioned territories. These territories are important markets for insulin therapy and offer the biggest opportunities for NuGen. The patent protects a technology that allows for the filling of the needle-free syringe (nozzle) directly from the vial that is stored inside the device, greatly enhancing both safety and usability of insulin or other pharmaceutical injections.

"These international patent applications represent the next logical step for our needle-free injection devices as we continue to improve on our innovative technology," said Michael Wright, CEO of NuGen. By including the vial inside the injector, we will reduce the steps required to perform an injection and provide easier useability for the chronic patients that require multiple injections per day.

NuGen was awarded a patent for the refill mechanism and its needle-free syringe cartridge adapter combination design in The Netherlands in October 2021.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

