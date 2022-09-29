Forward Water Technologies Corp.: Forward Water Technologies to Exhibit at WEFTEC Water Quality Event 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Sales as well as Alessandra Rodriguez, Research Engineer will be exhibiting live at WEFTEC in New Orleans from October 8 to October 12, 2022.

Date: October 8 - October 12, 2022

Location: New Orleans Morial Convention Center, Booth #4047 in Hall F in the Canadian Pavillion

Link: https://www.weftec.org

WEFTEC 2022 is an event where water professionals from around the world showcase the best in water quality education, the latest technologies, and trends. The Company is proud to present its patented forward osmosis solution that has the potential to significantly reduce water usage in many industrial use applications at this water quality event. Vice-President of Engineering Sales, Mr. Thornley comments "We are excited to be exhibiting at WEFTEC this year, as it provides us the opportunity not only to promote our technology and solution offerings but also to meet with our representatives and to network with industry experts".

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com .

About the WEFTEC Water Quality Event 2022

The WEFTEC is celebrating its 95th annual Technical and Exhibition Conference this year in New Orleans. This is the largest water/wastewater conference in North America, providing access to the most cutting-edge technologies in the field. With thousands of water and wastewater professionals from around the world in attendance each year, sharing their experience with trends, water quality and proven solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.weftec.org.

Mr. Howie Honeyman, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward Water Technologies Corp.

howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

For further information please contact:

Kayla.ferderber@forwardwater.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718059/Forward-Water-Technologies-to-Exhibit-at-WEFTEC-Water-Quality-Event-2022