Donnerstag, 29.09.2022
Die Rezession kommt: und jetzt? Aktien, die jetzt trotzdem laufen...
WKN: A1W0MM ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Ticker-Symbol: 4A91 
Frankfurt
29.09.22
08:03 Uhr
34,000 Euro
-2,000
-5,56 %
29.09.2022 | 14:52
AVEVA Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-Sep-2022 / 13:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that it received notification on 27 September 2022 that Amish Sabharwal, EVP, Engineering Business, exercised a total of 14,170 share options granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan ('RSP') and the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'), as follows: 

Sale 
Name      Share Award(1) Date of Award Shares Exercised Shares Sold(2) 
                                        Price 
Amish Sabharwal RSP       28/09/2018   2,043      2,043     GBP31.58 
        RSP       18/03/2019   1,901      1,901     GBP31.56 
        RSP       26/07/2019   1,400      1,400     GBP31.59 
        RSP       11/09/2020   1,301      1,301     GBP31.59 
        RSP       15/07/2021   1,325      1,325     GBP31.55 
        LTIP      28/09/2018   4,412      4,412     GBP31.57 
        LTIP      26/07/2019   1,788      1,788     GBP31.55 1. The share awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. The cost to cover personal tax obligations arising from the exercise of share options were settled fromthe proceeds of the share sale.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries: 

AVEVA Group plc 
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations      +44 (0)7789 818684 
FTI Consulting LLP 
                           +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name             Amish Sabharwal 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status        EVP, Engineering Business 
       Initial notification/     Initial notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                      AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI              213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument, type of 
a)      instrument 
       Identification code      ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                      Exercise of share options under the RSP on (1) 28/09/2018, (2) 18/03/2019, 
                      (3) 26/07/2019, (4) 11/09/2020 and (5) 15/07/2021 and LTIP on (6) 28/09/ 
                      2018 and (7) 26/07/2019 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                              Price(s) Volume(s) 
                      1.       GBP0.03556 2,043 
                      2.       GBP0.03556 1,901 
                      3.       GBP0.03556 1,400 
                      4.       GBP0.03556 1,301 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                      5.       GBP0.03556 1,325 
                      6.       GBP0.03556 4,412 
                      7.       GBP0.03556 1,788

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated 14,170volume

-- Price GBP0.03556

e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Amish Sabharwal

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status EVP, Engineering Business

Initial notification/ Initial notification

b) Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

financial instrument, type of

a) instrument

Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) Nature of the transaction 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
                      1.       GBP31.58  2,043 
                      2.       GBP31.56  1,901 
                      3.       GBP31.59  1,400 
                      4.       GBP31.59  1,301 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                      5.       GBP31.55  1,325 
                      6.       GBP31.57  4,412 
                      7.       GBP31.55  1,788

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated 14,170volume

-- Price GBP31.57

e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26

XLON

f) Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BBG9VN75 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      AVV 
LEI Code:    213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State 
Sequence No.:  191434 
EQS News ID:  1453393 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2022 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.