AVEVA Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-Sep-2022

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that it received notification on 27 September 2022 that Amish Sabharwal, EVP, Engineering Business, exercised a total of 14,170 share options granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan ('RSP') and the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'), as follows:

Sale Name Share Award(1) Date of Award Shares Exercised Shares Sold(2) Price Amish Sabharwal RSP 28/09/2018 2,043 2,043 GBP31.58 RSP 18/03/2019 1,901 1,901 GBP31.56 RSP 26/07/2019 1,400 1,400 GBP31.59 RSP 11/09/2020 1,301 1,301 GBP31.59 RSP 15/07/2021 1,325 1,325 GBP31.55 LTIP 28/09/2018 4,412 4,412 GBP31.57 LTIP 26/07/2019 1,788 1,788 GBP31.55 1. The share awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. The cost to cover personal tax obligations arising from the exercise of share options were settled fromthe proceeds of the share sale.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Amish Sabharwal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Engineering Business Initial notification/ Initial notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument, type of a) instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Exercise of share options under the RSP on (1) 28/09/2018, (2) 18/03/2019, (3) 26/07/2019, (4) 11/09/2020 and (5) 15/07/2021 and LTIP on (6) 28/09/ 2018 and (7) 26/07/2019 b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) 1. GBP0.03556 2,043 2. GBP0.03556 1,901 3. GBP0.03556 1,400 4. GBP0.03556 1,301 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5. GBP0.03556 1,325 6. GBP0.03556 4,412 7. GBP0.03556 1,788

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated 14,170volume

-- Price GBP0.03556

e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Amish Sabharwal

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status EVP, Engineering Business

Initial notification/ Initial notification

b) Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

financial instrument, type of

a) instrument

Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) Nature of the transaction

Price(s) Volume(s) 1. GBP31.58 2,043 2. GBP31.56 1,901 3. GBP31.59 1,400 4. GBP31.59 1,301 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5. GBP31.55 1,325 6. GBP31.57 4,412 7. GBP31.55 1,788

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated 14,170volume

-- Price GBP31.57

e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-26

XLON

f) Place of the transaction

