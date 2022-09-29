Regulatory News:

The Shareholders' Meeting of Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO), held on July 21, 2022 in Paris, has approved the payment of an exceptional dividend of €1.00 per share, related to the 2021-22 fiscal year, for which it decided to give each shareholder the option of receiving payment in cash or in shares.

The option period was open from July 29 to September 19, 2022 included. At the end of the option period, 67.6% of rights were exercised in favor of the 2021-22 exceptional dividend payment in shares.

For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 223,147 new shares will be issued. As a reminder, the issuance price of the new shares to be issued in payment of the dividend is set at €155.72. It represents 90% of the average of the Company's share prices on Euronext Paris of the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting less the amount of the dividend, rounded up to the nearest euro cent.

The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on October 3, 2022. The shares will carry dividend rights as from April 1, 2022 (the beginning of the current financial year) and will be fully assimilated to existing shares already listed.

The cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not elected the share option will be paid from October 3, 2022 onwards.

Consequently, the share capital of Rémy Cointreau amounts to €82,837,827.20 divided into 51,773,642 shares with a par value of €1.60 each.

