Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - ENSA Energia AG, a company specializing in the trading of refined petroleum products and crude oil, has been recently moving a lot of its resources to focus on the Asia Pacific region. With the objective of having a local presence in one of the most important markets, they have recently opened a marketing office in Shanghai.





ENSA Energia AG

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/138805_ba038d02c47b2b4b_001full.jpg





While Singapore has historically been a hub for crude oil traders, an increasing number of multinational corporations are choosing to open offices closer to end users.

ENSA Energia AG has recently relocated a number of its senior traders and executives to Shanghai in preparation for the market opportunities that will arise as a result of the relaxation of COVID 19 regulations in China. Additionally, the company is actively seeking to bolster its market presence with new hires to supplement its already substantial workforce.

Daniel Donati, business development manager at ENSA Energia AG, states, "We believe that in order to provide a high-quality service to our clients and demonstrate our commitment to them, we must have a strong local presence."

Media Contact:

Business Name: ENSA Energia AG

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: media@ensaenergy.com

Website: ensaenergy.com

