The newly expanded service encompasses bail hearings and bail reviews, drug-related offenses, assault, fraud, domestic assault, and murder or manslaughter. The Toronto-based legal specialist also provides counsel for clients dealing with impaired driving offenses, robbery, or property-related cases.

William Jaksa explains that, when facing the prospect of losing their freedom, clients need the counsel of a professional criminal lawyer. His expanded service centers on personal care and attention based on the principle that clients are more than the charges they face.

The updated criminal defence service is grounded in experience across a variety of cases. The lawyer can represent both corporate and private clients, understanding the stress that being found guilty of a criminal offense can have and the dramatic impact on a client's life and well-being as well as that of their family.

William Jaksa assists clients in understanding the full weight of the charges and penalties they face.

Through his latest service update, William Jaksa continues his focus on personalized legal assistance. He conducts legal research, deals with the police on behalf of the client, and explains the strategic options in a transparent way.

A spokesperson states: "With over 15 years of experience defending criminal cases and his proven record of creating strategic defences that ensure the best results for his clients, William has earned the reputation of being one of the best criminal lawyers in Toronto. As a criminal defence lawyer, he is always focused on his client's best interests and has an uncompromising dedication when defending their criminal cases."

