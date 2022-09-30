OutFlow announces an expansion of its deal sourcing platform, designed to help private equity firms find qualified prospects for M&A deals.

Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - As M&A activity remains strong despite the global economic uncertainty, OutFlow launches a deal origination solution that combines data, technology, multichannel marketing, and networking to generate high-quality prospects and maximize the value of sales pipelines.

Buy-Side Deal Flow Platform For Private Equity Firms Announced By OutFlow

Following the company's latest move, private equity and venture capital firms will be able to get a consistent stream of opportunities that match their target criteria without spending resources on research and communication with prospects. OutFlow offers a hands-off approach to deal sourcing, allowing the client to focus on the closing process.

Deal origination is the critical first step of any transaction, however, building an accurate and up-to-date database of target companies is a time-consuming task. OutFlow's recent launch streamlines these processes with a structured and proactive approach that allows its clients to tap into a wide pool of potential acquisition targets.

CEO Matt Currie said, "Filling your pipeline is not simply about closing a deal today. It's about finding and connecting with myriad opportunities to be able to predictably and consistently close deals in the future."

M&A teams can improve their productivity and optimize resources with OutFlow's latest solution. The company offers a simple 4-step process that covers all the stages of deal origination, from creating a database to securing meetings.

In the initial consultation, the criteria for the new acquisition target are specified, which may include the size of the company, geographical regions where it operates, industry, stakeholders, and other parameters. OutFlow's experts then generate a database of potential prospects and verify them, after which they can contact them to arrange an appointment.

"The only way to secure new business is by having a pipeline of new deal opportunities coming in the door, consistently," said a company spokesperson. "OutFlow will do the heavy lifting of finding the right prospect, making contact, and securing meetings and conversations."

With the latest announcement, OutFlow offers investment banks, private equity funds, venture capital firms, and M&A consultants a first-mover advantage by providing them access to off-the-market opportunities and business connections.

