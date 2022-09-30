Novel diagnostic test utilises gene expression biomarkers to confirm immune quiescence and rule out organ rejection

Transplant Genomics ("TGI"), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide which is part of the Eurofins network of companies, is pleased to announce the commercial availability of TruGraf Liver, a blood-based gene expression test that provides guidance for optimisation of immunosuppression therapy in liver transplant recipients. For liver transplant recipients, TruGraf Liver represents the first diagnostic tool that leverages gene expression data-powered by TGI's proprietary technology and machine learning-to give the earliest and most accurate view of immune quiescence.

Immunosuppressive medication is essential to help prevent organ rejection following liver transplantation. Due to the significant complications associated with the use of immunosuppression, clinicians can choose to reduce immunosuppression for liver transplant recipients to minimise these complications. Until now, immunosuppression optimisation has largely been a "trial and error" process, with clinicians relying only on laboratory and clinical indicators of rejection and graft injury, resulting from the effects of immune activation.

TruGraf Liver is the first and only blood-based test that offers biomarker guidance to aid physicians in optimising immunosuppression in transplant recipients, to allow for a superior balance between graft rejection and adverse events. TruGraf Liver can help clinicians confirm immune quiescence during immunosuppression optimisation in patients with stable graft function, minimising the risk of overt graft injury due to rejection.

Josh Levitsky, MD, MS, Professor of Medicine and Surgery in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, detailed the development of TruGraf Liver in his May 2022 article in Transplantation (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34342962). This study is based on findings from an NIH-funded, multi-center longitudinal study (CTOT-14: NCT01672164) that has set the stage for the use of non-invasive biomarkers for serial monitoring of liver transplant recipients.

Hepatologists and other liver transplant care professionals may learn more about TruGraf Liver at www.transplantgenomics.com/trugraf-liver.

