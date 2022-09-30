Supermind Platforms, Inc has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-seed financing round from angel and institutional investors to build trusted digital access points to psychedelic assisted therapy and mental wellness on its leading domains including Psychedelics.com and Microdosing.com.

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Supermind Platforms, Inc has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-seed financing round from angel and institutional investors to build trusted digital access points to psychedelic assisted therapy and mental wellness on its leading domains including Psychedelics.com and Microdosing.com.





The initial pre-seed round was closed in July of 2022 allowing Supermind to continue building an expert team of creatives, technologists, writers and editors. The team is fully remote with members in Los Angeles, San Diego, Atlanta, NYC, Las Vegas, Europe and Asia. It expects subsequent funding to support large-scale content, data, and editorial with leading researchers, clinical, and medical professionals within the field, as well as extensive targeted marketing and audience growth initiatives to meet the future demand of the $10.75 billion projected psychedelic drug market.

"Our mission is to animate thought and support the inner journey through dynamic expert content, resources, and tools." These new web properties and mobile apps aim to serve consumers and professionals within the psychedelic assisted-therapy industry, providing industry coverage, educational content, and comprehensive practitioner directories.

Supermind's CEO Jeff Smith states, "As I learned in the past as co-founder and CEO of Recovery Brands, which operated sites such as Rehabs.com reaching millions of struggling people annually, in consumer healthcare markets experiencing rapid growth and transformation a vast need is created for reliable information from an approachable, trustworthy source. Furthermore, vulnerable populations seeking solutions to challenging mental or behavioral health issues deserve in-depth practitioner data that correlates with outcomes, not simply the same 1 through 5 stars rating and several sentences of review that are barely sufficient to choose a sushi restaurant. We look forward to creating a fair, open, and useful ecosystem to support seekers' inner-journeys, while creating greater awareness and exposure for high-integrity practitioners. We have a lot to accomplish and learn, and are doing so with a great deal of respect for the subject matter and its stakeholders. We aim to also support numerous causes within the ecosystem, many of which honor the true stewards within the space whose cultures have practiced the intentional use of psychedelic medicine since long before Nixon declared a war on them or they'd been put under a microscope in any university lab."

About SuperMind

Supermind is a content and data-enabled technology company building trusted access points to mental wellness and psychedelic medicine, starting with Psychedelics.com (launching Q4 2022), to massively scale consumer education and patient enrollment in psychedelic-assisted therapy. Our mission is to support consumers through a lifetime of wellness while enabling professionals to attract an abundance of patients. We believe in a future in which humanity has found safe, ethical, and sustainable ways to tap into the potential for healing and growth that psychedelic medicine offers.

"Curating the best and the brightest from the fields of mental and behavioral health, psychedelics research and clinical practice, content, creative, marketing and technology to build the leading platforms in our industry, is my most exciting mission to date. The scale of positive impact we make will be an incredible reward to all involved." - Jeff Smith

