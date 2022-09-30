Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: COMBINATION OF EAB GROUP PLC AND EVLI PLC

EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 SHARES COMBINATION OF EAB GROUP PLC AND EVLI PLC EAB Group Plc will be combined to Evli Plc through a statutory absorption merger under the Finnish Companies Act. The shares of EAB Group Plc will be listed for the last time on Friday, 30 September 2022, presuming that the merger is recorded into the Trade Register on October 1, 2022. Basic information on EAB Group Plc: Trading code: EAB ISIN code: FI4000157441 Orderbook id: 114441 Last listing day: 30 September 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260