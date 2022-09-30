Anzeige
Freitag, 30.09.2022

WKN: A3DJSG ISIN: FI4000513437 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
30.09.22
12:44 Uhr
15,700 Euro
+0,375
+2,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVLI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVLI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,55015,85012:45
GlobeNewswire
30.09.2022 | 11:17
110 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: COMBINATION OF EAB GROUP PLC AND EVLI PLC

EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 SHARES

COMBINATION OF EAB GROUP PLC AND EVLI PLC

EAB Group Plc will be combined to Evli Plc through a statutory absorption
merger under the Finnish Companies Act. The shares of EAB Group Plc will be
listed for the last time on Friday, 30 September 2022, presuming that the
merger is recorded into the Trade Register on October 1, 2022. 

Basic information on EAB Group Plc:

Trading code: EAB

ISIN code: FI4000157441

Orderbook id: 114441

Last listing day: 30 September 2022

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
