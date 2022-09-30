Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Neola Medical AB (471/22)

With effect from October 04, 2022, the subscription rights in Neola Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 13, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NEOLA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018689044 Order book ID: 269554 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 04, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Neola Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NEOLA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018689051 Order book ID: 269555 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB