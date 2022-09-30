Anzeige
30.09.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Neola Medical AB (471/22)

With effect from October 04, 2022, the subscription rights in Neola Medical AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 13, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NEOLA TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018689044              
Order book ID:  269554                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from October 04, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Neola
Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NEOLA BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018689051              
Order book ID:  269555                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
