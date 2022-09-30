Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.09.2022
CoinEx Global Limited: The RLWC 2021 is Coming Soon, CoinEx Cheers for Athletes as the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) 2021 is set to kick off with a match between England and Samoa men on 15 October at St James Park and conclude in Manchester with the wheelchair final on 18 November and the men's and women's finals in a spectacular double header at Old Trafford on 19 November.


For the first time in tournament history the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions will take place at the same time with all 61 matches set to be broadcast live on the BBC, with over 600 players and 32 teams taking part in fixtures across 17 host towns and cities and 21 stadiums across the country including London, Manchester, Newcastle, York, Leeds, Coventry, and Sheffield.

This year's tournament, delayed from 2021 to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the 16th edition of the Rugby League World Cup and world-renowned crypto exchange CoinEx will be cheering on all the teams as the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform partner of the tournament


Cryptocurrencies are playing an increased role in the sports industry and CoinEx are committed to making crypto trading easier, striving to become a gateway for global crypto users providing easy-to-use crypto products and pleasant, convenient crypto trading experiences.

Available in 16 languages, including Chinese, English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese, CoinEx offers products and services that span spot trading, futures contracts, margin trading, mining, AMM, CoinEx Dock, Pledging, etc. The exchange provides easy-to-use, secure, and reliable crypto trading services for over 3 million users across more than 200 countries and regions. Additionally, it features trading sections for BTC, BCH, and stablecoins, as well as 600+ first-rate, innovative cryptos, providing crypto users with more trading options.

Over the last year, CoinEx has earned user recognition with easy-to-use products, fast, stable performance, and smooth deposits/withdrawals.

CoinEx is now looking forward to witnessing the extraordinary performances of the competitors at RLWC2021 and being part of the biggest, best and most inclusive Rugby League World Cup in history.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911762/image_5019524_24072408.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911763/image_5019524_24072471.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911764/image_5019524_24072645.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-rlwc-2021-is-coming-soon-coinex-cheers-for-athletes-as-the-exclusive-cryptocurrency-trading-platform-partner-301637685.html

