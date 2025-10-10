Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 10:24 Uhr
CoinEx Global: CoinEx Wraps Up TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 Participation as Gold Sponsor, Driving Web3 Growth

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx successfully concluded its participation at TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 as a Gold Sponsor, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the blockchain industry and underscoring the strength of its global brand influence. The company's presence at the event reflected its dedication to fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth within the Web3 ecosystem.

A Strong Presence at TOKEN2049

From October 1 to 2, CoinEx engaged with global attendees at its exhibition booth, showcasing its vision, and industry insights. The sponsorship not only highlighted CoinEx's position as a trusted global crypto exchange, but also reaffirmed its promise to continuously contribute to the development of the digital asset economy.

ATH & Ale by CoinEx - A Community Success

Ahead of the main conference, CoinEx hosted its signature side event, sponsored by AWS, ATH & Ale by CoinEx, on September 30 at Singapore's LeVeL33. The gathering attracted more than 300+ attendees, including leaders from 30+ blockchain companies and 10+ top crypto influencers, creating an atmosphere of collaboration.

In her welcome speech, Bonnie Chan, Vice President of CoinEx, emphasized the importance of community engagement and cross-industry collaboration in accelerating Web3 adoption. She noted that events like ATH & Ale demonstrate CoinEx's commitment to building bridges across the global crypto landscape.

Looking Ahead

TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 drawing significant attention, CoinEx reaffirmed its promise to strive for excellence, expand global opportunities, and empower users and partners across the Web3 ecosystem. The company, positioned as Your Crypto Trading Expert, remains dedicated to creating accessible and secure trading experiences, while driving industry standards and fostering growth in the global digital asset economy.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793200/COINEX.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793201/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793202/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793203/3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793204/4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793205/5.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793206/6.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coinex-wraps-up-token2049-singapore-2025-participation-as-gold-sponsor-driving-web3-growth-302580666.html

