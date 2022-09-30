FORZA INNOVATIONS INC.: Forza Innovations Announces Completion of New Funding Round

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / Forza Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink:FORZ) today announced the completion of a new tranche of funding, totaling $250,000. The majority of these funds will be allocated to the Company's subsidiary, Sustainable Origins to continue their growth and foster additional successful partnerships. The Company firmly believes this is a best use of these funds based on the outstanding track record of its subsidiary.

Forza Innovations CEO Johnny Forzani is visiting Sustainable Origins' Charlotte, NC operations this week to get updates on the subsidiary's progress. Both the parent company and Sustainable Origins have been experiencing steady growth based on a template developed at Mr. Forzani's previous successful companies. Devoting this round of funding to Sustainable Origins is justified by the steady cash flow that it has generated by their innovation and growth in the Biodiesel industry.

Forza Innovations CEO Johnny Forzani shared his reaction to this success, "I am pleased, and as always grateful, to announce that we have secured this round of financing. Thanks to Patrick Hassani at Mast Hill for believing in us and seeing our vision. Now it is time to deliver. A good portion of this tranche will be dedicated to the continued growth of Sustainable Origins. This capital will immediately boost operations and sales, ultimately, making the company more profitable.

I am pumped to make my 1st official trip to North Carolina this week. Our operations there have grown, and there are meetings lined up that can be a total game changer for both Sustainable Origins and Forza Innovations. Stay tuned! "

Further details of the financing, including the financing documents can be found in a Form 8-K that the Company filed with the SEC on September 29, 2022.

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE ORIGINS

Founded in 2020 by two Canadian entrepreneurs with a dream, Sustainable Origins mission is to leave our communities better than we found them by reducing the waste of oil and the stress of disposing it while giving businesses the compensation they deserve to reinvest into their operations. The Company accomplished this by becoming Biodiesel experts through months of research. They connected with scientists, Fortune 500 oil and gas CEO's, investors, and renewable fuel experts. The founders were then referred to a small-scale Used Cooking Oil ("UCO") collection operation based out of Denver, NC called Oil Industries LLC. The owner, showed them the ins and outs of the industry throughout 2021 and the Company bought out his business, invested in new equipment and focused on building a thriving UCO collection business. Sustainable Origins installs storage tanks at the customer's location, then working with their partners, pays their clients for the oil, collects it without spillage or mess, and converts it to clean burning biodiesel.

SUSTAINABLE ORIGINS' CONTACT: Alex Stone

PHONE: (704) 761-3955

EMAIL: Alex@sustainableorogins.ca

ABOUT FORZA INNOVATIONS

Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ), is in the health-tech wearable performance business. Its offices are based in San Diego, California and houses an innovative health-tech lab, stocked with state-of-the-art industrial machinery that specializes in the design and development of patented IP. Our focus at Forza is to create world-class IP and patent our products through both utility and design protection.

For further information, please refer to our website www.forzinnovations.com

CONTACT: Johnny Forzani

EMAIL: info@forzinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the closing of the exchange agreements and expected reduction in our total outstanding debt and annual interest payments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views.

