Freitag, 30.09.2022
GlobeNewswire
30.09.2022 | 15:05
Risk Management: Risk Management 25/22: Collateral haircut updates

New haircuts and equity concentration limits will apply from October 7, 2022

Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to the Collateral
Parameter Value List, see Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets. See attached file for applicable values. 

For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact
clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1092522
