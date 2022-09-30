Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) ("EDC", or the "Company") (http://www.edcpub.com) today announces the time and date of their second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call.

EDC will host its Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call, including a live Q&A webcast, on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM CT (4:30 PM ET). Craig White, Chief Executive Officer and President, Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Dan O'Keefe, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, and Randall White, Executive Chairman, will present the Company's second quarter results and be available for questions following the presentation. Phone lines for participants will be available at (888) 396-8049. The Conference ID is 47737918. Audio replays will be available following the event www.edcpub.com/investors.

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States Multi-Level Marketing distributor of Usborne Publishing Limited ("Usborne") children's books and the owner and exclusive publisher of Kane Miller Books ("Kane Miller"); both international award-winning publishers of children's books. EDC's current catalog contains almost 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, through social media, book fairs with school and public libraries, direct and internet sales.

Contact:

Educational Development Corporation

Craig White, (918) 622-4522



Investor Relations:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Steven Hooser, (214) 872-2710

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139011