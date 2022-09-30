Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Azelio AB (473/22)

With effect from October 04, 2022, the unit rights in Azelio AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 13, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: AZELIO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018716573 Order book ID: 269572 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 04, 2022, the paid subscription units in Azelio AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: AZELIO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018716581 Order book ID: 269573 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB