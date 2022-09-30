Anzeige
WKN: A2N919 ISIN: SE0011973940 
30.09.2022 | 16:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Azelio AB (473/22)

With effect from October 04, 2022, the unit rights in Azelio AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including
October 13, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   AZELIO UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018716573              
Order book ID:  269572                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from October 04, 2022, the paid subscription units in Azelio AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   AZELIO BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018716581              
Order book ID:  269573                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
