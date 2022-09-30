Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Tradegate
30.09.22
16:10 Uhr
32,680 Euro
-0,020
-0,06 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,96033,24017:03
32,52032,80016:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2022 | 16:41
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Annual General Meeting 2022

FLEX LNG LTD. (the "Company") advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 30, 2022 at 09:30 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1. To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

2. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3. To re-elect David McManus as a Director of the Company.

4. To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Nikolai Grigoriev as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Steen Jakobsen as a Director of the Company.

7. To elect Susan Sakmar as a Director of the Company.

8. To re-appoint Ernst & Young AS of Oslo, Norway, as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

9. To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

10. To approve an amendment to the bye-laws of the Company.



September 30, 2022

The Board of Directors
FLEX LNG LTD.
Hamilton, Bermuda



FLEX LNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.