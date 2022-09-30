The "Sweden Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Swedish construction industry is expected to grow by 1.5% in real terms in 2022, following marginal growth of 0.4% in 2021 and 0.9% in 2020.

With a rebound in economic activities amid progress in the country's vaccination drive and a positive growth trend in building permits, the construction industry is expected to register positive growth this year. According to StatistiskaCentralbyran (SCB), the total number of approved building permits rose by 17.8% year on year (YoY) in 2021, with residential building permits up by 18%, while that of non-residential buildings rose by 17.2%.

The publisher expects the Swedish construction industry to register an annual average growth of 2.5% from 2023 to 2026, supported by government's investment in transport and energy infrastructure. The construction of the first electric road (a road which supplies electric power to vehicles travelling on it) by 2025 in Orebro by the Swedish Transport Administration Agency, Trafikverket, will help in meeting the government's aim to transform the country into the world's first fossil-free welfare state.

In addition to this, the Swedish government announced plans in February 2022 to develop offshore windfarms in Gulf of Bothnia, Baltic, and North Sea areas to generate 20-30TWh of electricity every year. The development areas were identified by the Swedish Energy Agency, whose detailed analysis will be made by the Swedish Maritime Administration by December 2024.

In March 2022, the European Commission approved a fund of SEK27.9 billion ($3.3 billion) under the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which is part of the NextGenerationEU plan. Through this fund, the Swedish government plans to implement its Swedish recovery plan, involving projects that cover the entire period of the RRF until 2026.

