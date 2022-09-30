Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2022 | 17:40
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results to 30 June 2022

Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results to 30 June 2022

PR Newswire

London, September 30

30thSeptember 2022

Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2022

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2022. Operational costs for the period amounted to £35k compared to £31k for the 6 months to June 2021.

The Company's investment strategy continues to be that to seek medium-to-long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

The Company continues to receive support from its shareholders and loan note holders to meet its ongoing costs.

Executive Director, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi commented,

"We are living through quite extraordinary times in global financial markets. The world is gripped by a myriad of complex economic & geo-political problems that shine light on our dependency on globalisation and how challenging deglobalisation and realistic closed economic models are.

This palpable shift is being felt by the consumer and general public, resulting in an acute disconnect between monetary and fiscal policy after more than 10-years of monetary policy dominating financial market capital inflows.

Whilst the Company still progresses final elements of our corporate restructure, we do so knowing that the Company is well positioned to perform as a publicly quoted investment issuer. The Board remain in active commercial discussions for which the majority is inbound and should anything materialise the Company will update the market accordingly."

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 June 2022

6 months ended 30 June 2022 6 months ended 30 June 2021Year ended
31 December
2021
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Revenue---
Cost of services---
Gross Profit---
Other Income---
Administrative Expenses(35)(31)(7)
Finance Costs(3) (3)(6)
Loss Before Taxation(38)(34)(13)
Taxation - --
Other Comprehensive Loss - --
Loss for the period(38)(34)(13)
Earning / (Loss) per share
Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.01)p (0.01)p(0.005)p

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Statement of financial position as at 30 June 2022

30 June
2022		 30 June
2021		 31 December
2021
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment- --
Goodwill---
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss1108
Current assets
Other receivables and prepayments12 89
Cash and cash equivalents4 2327
Other debtors and receivables--
Total Assets174136
Current Liabilities
Other payables45145 72
Creditors: falling due after more than one year
Amounts due to directors713454
Amounts due to a related company50-33
Other payables127121124
Total Liabilities293300211
Net Assets(276)(259)(238)
Shareholders' Equity
Share Capital645645645
Reserves(921)(904)(883)
Total Equity(276)(259)(238)

Globe Capital Limited

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Period ended 30 June 2022

6 months ended 30 June 2022 6 months ended 30 June 2021 Year ended
31 December
2021
GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000
Loss before income tax(34)(34)(13)
Adjustment:
Decrease/(Increase) in value of financial assets1-(7)
Interest expenses336
Gain on financial assets-(9)-
Non cash transactions written off--(30)
Operating loss before working capital changes(30)(40)(44)
Changes in working capital:
Other receivables and prepayments(3)(1)(1)
Other payables(24)37(28)
Amounts due to directors-10-
Amounts due to shareholders---
Net cash used in operating activities-6-
Cash flows from investing activities
Other loan repayments--(18)
Increase in loans receivable--20
Increase in loans from related parties17-32
Increase in directors' loan17-48
Interest received---
Net cash from investing activities34-83
Increase in cash and cash equivalents(23)610
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period27 1717
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period42327
Cash at Bank C/F42327

The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.

Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £38,000 (2021: loss £34,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2021: 255,919,752).

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information

Globe Capital Limited

Darren Edmonston

Tel: +44 (0) 1279 635511

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Anwyl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.