KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) ("KNOP" or the "Partnership") advises that its 2026 Annual Meeting will be held on December 22, 2026. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set to November 27, 2026. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2026 Annual Meeting will be held at Floor 19, 1 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 4QJ, United Kingdom at 2:00 pm UK time.

Additionally, the Board of Directors of KNOP (the "Board") announces its nomination of Ms. Pernille Østensjø and Mr. Hans Petter Aas to serve as Independent Directors of the Board, subject to votes by the Partnership's unitholders at the Annual Meeting.

Pernille Østensjø has extensive experience in the shipping and offshore energy sectors in corporate, institutional investment, banking, finance, audit, and government entities, including senior leadership and Board roles. Ms. Østensjø currently serves as a policy director at the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation ("NORAD"), focused on investments in and development of energy resources and sustainable development. Previously, she served as a managing director at OMP Capital AS, a former portfolio company of leading energy investor HitecVision, in which role she was responsible for origination of new investments and oversight of existing investments in a portfolio of listed and private companies related to the energy sector. Before that, she held roles at Export Finance Norway, The Norwegian Export Credit Guarantee Agency, and Danske Bank. Prior to that time, Ms. Østensjø served as the Chief Financial Officer for Tschudi Eitzen Shipping Company, on the Board of Directors of Tschudi Offshore and Towing, and at various roles across the UMOE Group, both in Norway and abroad. She began her career as an auditor and worked for KPMG.

Hans Petter Aas has served on KNOP's Board of Directors since 2013 and currently serves as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Conflicts Committee. Mr. Aas has extensive experience as a banker in the international shipping and offshore markets, culminating in a position as Global Head of the Shipping, Offshore and Logistics Division of DnB NOR Bank ASA. Mr. Aas has previously served as a Director for a number of companies, including US-listed Golar LNG Partners, Golar LNG, and Knightsbridge Tankers, in addition to serving as Director and then Chairman of US-listed Ship Finance International. Mr. Aas joined DnB NOR Bank ASA (then Bergen Bank) in 1989 and before that worked for the Petroleum Division of the Norwegian Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Energy, in the Finance department of Statoil (Equinor) almost from its establishment, as well as for Vesta Insurance and Nevi Finance. Mr. Aas has a degree from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration.

Trygve Seglem, Chairman of KNOP's Board of Directors, commented:

"We are nominating Pernille and Hans Petter to serve as Independent Directors because of their exceptional depth of knowledge in the shipping and offshore energy sectors, their commitment to prudent financial management, analytical rigor, and disciplined capital allocation, and their track records of guiding and working with firms in the offshore energy sector to achieve long-term success and value creation. We look forward to benefitting from their valuable expertise and input, as we continue to grow and develop KNOP into a clear leader in the shuttle tanker sector.

"I would also like to offer the entire Board's sincere gratitude to Ed Waryas, who has announced his intention to retire from the Board upon the election of his successor. Ed has been a central player in the shuttle tanker industry since his involvement in the creation of the modern shuttle tanker, and his contributions to the Board have greatly benefitted the Partnership and its unitholders over the years."

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of Brazil and the North Sea.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership but is classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and thus issues a Form 1099 to its unitholders, rather than a Form K-1. KNOT Offshore Partners LP's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP."

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Contacts:

KNOT Offshore Partners LP

Derek Lowe

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 1224 618 420

Email: ir@knotoffshorepartners.com