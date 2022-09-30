Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a free streaming platform with worldwide reach, and Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") is pleased to announce the exclusive free premier of "Share the Game," Co-Produced by Quentin "StayFly" Thrash, on Saturday, October 1, 2022 on 6:00 pm PDT on the VYRE Network App, and will then be continuously available on the platform after that. The VYRE App can be downloaded from Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TV's or watch on the web at VYRE.TV.





The show is based around an intimate dinner with a number of today's leading menswear trendsetters. "Share the Game" is the first installment of a series that provides insight for anyone aspiring to get into fashion, music, art, or business. Whether it be designing for Hollywood's hottest celebs, to creating the #1 black menswear social media platform, this highlighted group of entrepreneurs are paving the way for the next generation of black fashion influence.

Quentin Thrash hosts and co-produces this episode of Share the Game and includes intimate sessions with Rich Fresh of Rich Fresh, Chase Morgan of Henry Mask, Michael Ferrera of Michael Ferrera Bespoke, NeAndre Broussard of Black Men's Wear, Andrew Cheung and Rodolfo Ramirez of Pocket Square clothing, and celebrity stylist Brandon Williams.

Celebrity stylist and menswear influencer Quentin Thrash of Thrash Bespoke has built a career based on the bedrock of traditional craftsmanship, audacious intelligence, and avant-garde opulence. Evident in his work, Quentin's unique point of view and aesthetic is a culmination of his roots in the American South combined with his mastery of the craft, warm welcoming presence, and colorful expressive flair.

"Share the Game was created to give like-minded individuals a peek into our insights of the fashion industry. It's amazing to be able to go out together with a well-versed group of men like this whom all come with various gems of knowledge from their own personal journeys." - Quentin "StayFly" Thrash

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TV s, and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to showcase the next generation of film creators and athletes to the world for those of all ages, backgrounds, and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream, and Studios & Productions. Currently, there is a selection of niche channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Comedy, and international based channels Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) with Vyre Africa launching shortly.

