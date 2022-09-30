Tongwei and Jolywood announced higher cell prices, while Maxwell revealed that it has signed a deal to sell 4.8 GW of heterojunction PV production equipment to Golden Glass. Tongwei raised prices of its 210 mm solar cells for October from CNY 1.30 ($0.18)/W to CNY 1.33/W. It also raised prices of 182 mm cells to CNY 1.33/W and its 166 mm cells to CNY 1.31/W. TOPCon cell producer Jolywood, meanwhile, raised the price of its bifacial 182 mm solar cells to CNY 1.44/W, and the price of its bifacial 210 mm cells to CNY 1.45/W. Given that wafer prices remained unchanged from the preceding week, rising ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...