Freitag, 30.09.2022
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
WKN: A3DD6Z ISIN: BMG2415A1137 Ticker-Symbol: HQ3 
30.09.22
15:33 Uhr
13,460 Euro
+0,540
+4,18 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2022 | 18:05
Cool Company Ltd.: 2022 AGM Results Notification

Cool Company Ltd. (the "Company") advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on September 30, 2022 at 08:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Meeting was presented with the audited combined financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, which were prepared for the purposes of admission to the Euronext Growth Oslo in February 2022.

The following resolutions were passed:

1) To set the maximum number of Directors of the Company to be not more than five.
2) To re-elect Cyril Ducau as a Director of the Company.
3) To re-elect Peter Anker as a Director of the Company.
4) To re-elect Antoine Bonnier as a Director of the Company.
5) To re-elect Neil J. Glass as a Director of the Company.
6) To re-elect Mi Hong Yoon as a Director of the Company.
7) To approve amended and restated Bye-Laws being adopted as the new Bye-Laws of the Company in substitution and replacement for the existing Bye-Laws.
8) To re-appoint Ernst & Young Global Limited, UK as independent auditors and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.
9) To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Hamilton, Bermuda
September 30, 2022

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
