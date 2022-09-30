Cigna, Unisys and HCLTech recognized as trailblazers in utilizing DEX technology to amplify the future of work

1E, a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), today announced the winners of its DEX Awards. These awards mark the first program to honor companies, individual contributors and teams making strides in the emerging DEX industry. The winners in each category: Best Flexible Working Initiative, Best DEX Team of the Year, and Best Overall Digital Employee Experience, recognize the impact of DEX on their workforce and are being honored for their excellence and innovation in the space.

"We're excited to lead the charge and honor the DEX achievements and industry advancements through our first annual DEX Awards," said Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E. "Companies that embrace DEX platforms get a competitive advantage within the industry and better bridge the gap between IT friction and world-class experience. These awards and honoring trailblazers in the field is just the beginning for progressing this evolving sector."

After much deliberation, the panel of judges--DEX experts--have announced the winners and those shortlisted in two categories. Winners in each category include:

Best Flexible Working Solution Winner: HCLTech. Many organizations were unable to quickly transition and adapt to remote working. Through the work from HCLTech, companies were able to deliver empathy-based offerings to protect critical business assets, safeguard workflows and accelerate digital transformation.

Best DEX Team of the Year Award Winner: Cigna. Through Cigna's work, company leadership put a greater emphasis on DEX, created an experience-first culture, and found a way for teams to be involved at the beginning of projects vs. at the end.

Best Digital Employee Experience Winner: Unisys. The company createdsimple, consistent, personalized and inclusive experiences for employees to thrive in a hybrid world, including building a digital workplace team focused on DEX. Through its digital workplace solutions, Unisys has enabled companies to be more productive, get the help they need to complete tasks and work efficiently across distributed teams.

"We are honored to be recognized in the Best Digital Employee Experience category for 1E's inaugural DEX Awards," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager of digital workplace solutions at Unisys. "The hybrid work revolution has transformed nearly every aspect of the workplace and we recognize the importance of creating a strong digital employee experience through technology. We strongly value our partnership with 1E and look forward to continuing to enhance the workplace together and help organizations be more successful by reducing costs and improving end-user productivity."

Due to the high quality of the entries we received this year, we'd also recognize the runners-up in two categories: Best Digital Employee Experience, HCLTech, and Best Flexible Working Initiative, Sanofi.

"Sanofi is well-known as an employee-centric organization, and flexible hybrid working plays an important role in employee satisfaction. With the advent of DEX tools, we've been able to proactively monitor devices and achieve performance improvements. DEX features, like experience analytics, employee sentiment, endpoint automation, and troubleshooting play a crucial role in the future of our organization," said a representative from Sanofi. "Sanofi is delighted to be awarded as runner-up for the Best Flexible Working Initiative award category."

