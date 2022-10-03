Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, October 3, 2022 - Kuros Biosciences ("Kuros" or the "Company"), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, announced today that it has appointed Chris Fair as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Fair is a leader in the musculoskeletal and regenerative medicine industry with more than 25 years of experience in overseeing and guiding organizations through development, growth and transition. Upon assuming the COO role, Mr. Fair stepped down as a member of the Kuros Board of Directors, on which he has served since 2021.
Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Chris to the Kuros executive management team as Chief Operating Officer. Chris' expertise in commercialization and scaling operations for both biologics and device companies have made him an experienced executive and a sought-after advisor and investor. He has been an invaluable member of our Board of Directors and we thank him for his service there."
Chris Fair, Chief Operating Officer of Kuros, said: "I am delighted to be joining Kuros as COO at an important moment in the company's development. Having observed and advised on operations from the board level, I am now looking forward to a much more involved role at Kuros."
Mr. Fair joins Kuros from the medical technology company ControlRad, where he was recruited to build and scale a US commercial organization for an innovative radiation reduction technology for interoperative C-arms. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer of Spinal Elements, a private equity-owned operating company focused on the spinal implant market. Prior to that, he served as interim CEO of the University of Miami Tissue Bank through its transition to a private company. He also founded and led Amniox Medical and held senior roles at MedShape Solutions, St. Francis Medical Technologies and DePuy Spine.
Mr. Fair currently sits on the Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience Advisory Board of the Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as the boards of several privately held medical and regenerative medicine technology companies. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Richmond's Robins School of Business.
