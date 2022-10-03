DJ Britvic plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company
Britvic plc (BVIC ) Britvic plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 03-Oct-2022 / 10:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B0N8QD54
Issuer Name
BRITVIC PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Invesco Ltd.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Atlanta
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
29-Sep-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
30-Sep-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.361370 0.021102 5.382472 14169572 or reached Position of previous 4.99 4.99 notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0N8QD54 14114021 5.361370 Sub Total 8.A 14114021 5.361370%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Shares lent to 55551 0.021102 third parties Sub Total 8.B1 55551 0.021102%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Invesco Ltd. Invesco 4.572419 4.572419% Advisers, Inc. Invesco Asset Invesco Ltd. Management 0.089998 0.089998% Deutschland GmbH Invesco Asset Invesco Ltd. Management 0.692770 0.692770% Limited Invesco Ltd. Invesco Capital 0.006183 0.021102 0.027284% Management LLC
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Refer to section 9 for detail of proxy holders' and % of voting rights held. Voting authority is held until it is revoked by the client / the relevant Investment Management Agreement is terminated.
12. Date of Completion
30-Sep-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Henley-on-Thames
