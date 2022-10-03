Anzeige
Dow Jones News
03.10.2022 | 13:46
41 Leser
DJ EVRAZ plc: CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc: CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 03-Oct-2022 / 14:14 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

3 October 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") announces that on 30 September 2022 Mr. Nikolay Ivanov has stepped down from the Board of Directors.

Mr. Aleksey Ivanov and Mr. Andrey Loboda will continue as Directors of the Company.

###

For further information:

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B71N6K86 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      EVR 
LEI Code:    5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  192047 
EQS News ID:  1455513 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2022 07:14 ET (11:14 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
