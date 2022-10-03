DJ EVRAZ plc: CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

3 October 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") announces that on 30 September 2022 Mr. Nikolay Ivanov has stepped down from the Board of Directors.

Mr. Aleksey Ivanov and Mr. Andrey Loboda will continue as Directors of the Company.

