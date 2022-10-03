DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: TEN-Tender Offer Update

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: TEN-Tender Offer Update 03-Oct-2022

For immediate release 3 October 2022

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Tender Offer Update

As previously announced, the settlement of the Tender Offer is subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer being met, including but not limited to the condition that the Tender Offer is subject to the FCA not deciding to exercise any power so as to prevent the implementation of the Company's proposed appointment of JUTM as its AIFM within the period (including any extension) specified therefore in accordance with the UK AIFM Regulations.

The Board hereby confirms that the Tender Offer is now unconditional. Therefore 706,904 Ordinary Shares in respect of which tenders have been accepted will be purchased by finnCap Limited ("finnCap") pursuant to the Tender Offer and the Company will buy-back such Ordinary Shares from finnCap for cancellation.

Total Voting Rights

As at 3 October 2022 and following the Tender Offer becoming unconditional, the issued share capital of the Company will comprise 6,313,167 Ordinary Shares. All Ordinary Shares have 1 vote per share.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 6,313,167 and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms and expressions shall have the same meanings as those attributed to them in the Circular.

