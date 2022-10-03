EQS-News: Comcast Washington
Comcast today announced that small businesses owned by women and people of color in King and Pierce Counties, may now apply for a $10,000 grant from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Comcast will award a total of $1 million in grants to 100 eligible businesses in these two counties, as well as technology and marketing resources to eligible businesses statewide.
Comcast RISE Investment Fund
Starting today, October 3, and through October 16, eligible businesses can apply for Comcast RISE monetary grants, and, or marketing and technology services at www.ComcastRISE.com. Winners will be notified in November. Local small businesses seeking more information about the $10,000 grants, may learn more about the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, eligibility requirements, and how to apply by watching this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXVAf3-Mxys&t=21s
Last fall, more than 100 small businesses owned by people of color in King and Pierce Counties were awarded $1 million in total grants as well as technology and marketing resources, bringing the total to more than $2 million to date. These recipients are part of the more than 9,500 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected as Comcast RISE awardees since the program's inception.
The Investment Fund is an extension of Comcast RISE, a multi-year initiative from Comcast to support small businesses owned by women and people of color and provide the resources and tools they need to thrive for years to come. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses that have been in business for three or more years with 1-25 employees.
Comcast RISE Marketing and Technology Services
In addition to the Investment Fund, Comcast RISE, which stands for "Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment," provides the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color and women nationwide to apply for grants for one or more of the following support focus areas with the opportunity to receive one.
Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.
