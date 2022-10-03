Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Globiance - the all-in-one Banking/Crypto/Exchange Platform, has just released an update to their Globiance APP for Android and iOS.





The newest version of the Globiance APP has just been released to the public. Its completely revamped design introduces a plethora of options and a reimagined user-interface. The modern design of the APP feels like a mixed 'vibe' of 80's retro meets 'launch-pad' straight to the future.

The Globiance APP is designed for maximum access. Whether it's banking tasks, crypto trading, loading a wallet or simply using the exchanges to make trades - all of these can be easily accomplished on the APP. Every aspect of the APP's design was measured and calculated in detail to maximize efficiency and establish a user-friendly interface that's easy to navigate.

The list of newly added features is long. Here is a condensed version of some of the upgrades you can expect;

Live Market Trading/Tracking, Crypto and Fiat Exchanges, Point of Sale transacting - the ability to use select cryptocurrencies to pay for purchases, Credit-Card 'Depositing', POS capabilities, Reward Redemption, GBEX Staking @ 10% APY and access to the Referral Network at your fingertips.

To add to the above list, Globiance also offers the "GBEX token", their native/in-house token and with all the services Globiance offers, there's no end to its utility. In relation to GBEX and the current "Bear Market", it's a great opportunity for anyone looking for a good entry point for GBEX. Right now, it's more affordable than ever to gain early entry into a great long-term project, with GBEX staking options of up to 10% yearly rewards, available.

"When you are sure about the utility and you trust the team behind you, you can just sit back, relax and wait." - Globiance CEO - Oliver Marco La Rosa

The Globiance Platform is a trail blazer - by creating their all-in-one platform, where your transacting (including exchanging) can be executed in one place, under one log-in and at your fingertips, they have literally put an end to the days of having to switch back and forth from a bank account - to a wallet - and back again - just to make a trade.

As for the APP update, the latest version of the GlobianceAPP is a smooth, efficient, operating-system that's a pleasure to use, and at the same time - easy on the eyes.

