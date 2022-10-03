Anzeige
Montag, 03.10.2022
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
GlobeNewswire
03.10.2022 | 18:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to share distribution in ABB (240/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of ABB Ltd (ABB) held on September 7,
2022 resolved to distribute shares in Accelleron Industries Ltd (Accelleron) to
ABB shareholders whereby twenty (20) shares in ABB entitles to one (1) share in
Accelleron. The Ex-date is October 3, 2022. Accelleron share is listed on SIX
Swiss Exchange from October 3, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out
a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in ABB (ABB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1092950
