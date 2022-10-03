DJ RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 30/09/2022

RUBIS RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 30/09/2022 03-Oct-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paris, 3 October 2022, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY

Number of exercisable voting rights Date Class of shares Number of Number of theoretical voting shares rights (excluding shares bought back by the Company*) Ordinary shares 102,953,566 102,953,566 102,880,781 (par value of EUR1,25) 30 September 2022 Preferred shares 140 0 0 (par value of EUR1,25) Total 102,953,706 102,953,566 102,880,781

* Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights.

Contact RUBIS - Legal Department Tel: +(33)1 44 17 95 95

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: investors@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext RUI Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 1455585 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1455585 03-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

