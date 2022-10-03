Pickle to drive innovative people strategies as the company scales

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the hiring of Steve Pickle as Chief People Officer, effective October 10, 2022. Pickle joins Samsara from Salesforce where he served as Executive Vice President of Global People Strategy and Operations. At Salesforce he led a global team of HR professionals, data scientists, and technology specialists to deliver a world-class working environment and culture for Salesforce while helping double the scale of the company to approximately 80,000 employees. Pickle will join Samsara's executive management team and report directly to Sanjit Biswas, Samsara co-founder and CEO.

"As Samsara continues to grow efficiently at scale, we're focused on attracting and retaining the best people in the world," said Biswas. "Steve's experience leading and growing large-scale, transformative teams and cultures will be a tremendous asset as we continue our mission to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy."

"What sets Samsara apart is its world-class culture, and the company's ethos of continuous innovation," said Pickle. "I truly believe that the sky is the limit for this company. Samsara has achieved incredible growth and impact in just seven years since founding. I'm looking forward to expanding and empowering the growing team at Samsara."

About Steve Pickle

Steve Pickle joins Samsara from Salesforce, where he was Executive Vice President of Global People Strategy and Operations. He served in that role from 2018 to 2022. Pickle was Salesforce's Interim Chief People Officer in 2019, helping to oversee Salesforce's $15B acquisition of Tableau. Before that, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce's Enterprise Business Unit, the Head of Cloud Sales in the Americas, and as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales Strategy and Global Pipeline. Prior to Salesforce, he served as Vice President of Strategy and Operations at VMware from 2011-2012. Pickle graduated from Grinnell College, and holds a M.Sc from The London School of Economics and Political Science and a MBA from UCLA's Anderson School of Management.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

