Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Selected as 2022 Canada Partner of the Year by CrowdStrike

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, announces they have been selected by CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, as its 2022 Canada Partner of the Year.

The award recognizes partners that create successful customer relationships and meet or exceed revenue targets. A number of well-known industry players were among those in the running for the award selection.

"Being recognized by CrowdStrike as its 2022 Canada Partner of the Year is a big milestone for us and I am incredibly proud of the team who worked hard to make it happen and most importantly keeping our customers protected from malicious cyber threat actors," says Raheel Qureshi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of iSecurity, a Calian Company.

This announcement comes at a time when the issue of data breaches should be top of mind: Data breaches have been increasing over the past three years with the most data breaches on record being in 2021, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC). (Source: Nasdaq 'Data Breaches Continue to Skyrocket in 2022')

Small vulnerabilities - such as a single work computer operating unprotected against security threats like security bugs - when exploited, can cause massive data breaches, exposing confidential, sensitive, or protected information. iSecurity, a Calian company, delivers a complete lifecycle of digital protection services across the globe, providing a solution to preventing these increasing data breaches for their prestigious public and private sector clients. These services are further complemented by the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform and proprietary Threat Graph® which uses machine learning, behavioral analytics and proactive threat hunting to stop attacks.

"We are delighted to celebrate our partnership with iSecurity, a Calian company who has worked diligently together with CrowdStrike to provide innovative security solutions and services to customers to combat today's advanced adversaries. My heartfelt congratulations to iSecurity, a Calian company, for being selected as our 2022 Canada Partner of the Year," says Amanda Adams, Vice President, Americas Alliances at CrowdStrike.

