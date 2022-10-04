Kong Studios: Get Ready to Save Kanterbury in JRPG Guardian Tales

The Fantasy Retro-Style Mobile game is now available on Nintendo Switch for free

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The beloved mobile game from Kong Studios, Guardian Tales , is now free-to-play on the Nintendo Switch after being available on iOS and Android devices. The retro style of the game will give Nintendo fans a sense of nostalgia for old-school Nintendo games such as Zelda's A Link to the Past. Players, referred to as Guardians, will start the game off as a recruit on the day their kingdom gets attacked. It will be up to them to become a legend and save the kingdom from powerful enemies.





Guardian Tales will be a brand new experience for those who have not played the mobile version before. In the Nintendo Switch version, fans can enjoy the game on a larger screen, allowing them to become more immersed in the gameplay. Adding the use of the JoyCon allows for more accessible and more detailed gameplay. The controller customization function will also allow players to map the operation button in their style conveniently. Also, unlike the mobile version, Guardians worldwide can meet and compete in a PvP setting on a single server.

It's not too late to enjoy the launch rewards! Launch rewards will still be available for all Switch users that log into Guardian Tales during the month of October!

100,000 Gold

3,000 Free Gems

100 Free Summons (10 per day)

3 Star Equipment (Fantasy Sword)

2 Star Hero (Aoba)

(Aoba) A Rose Knight Costume

After starting Guardian Tales for the Nintendo Switch, players can check and obtain rewards in the [Mail] menu when the player logs in during October.

Guardian Tales has many characters for the Guardians to meet along the way. Certain characters will even join the Guardians on their journey to save the Kingdom. With the power of friendship, these characters will act as teammates aiding in battle with a fiery offense or providing support. Players can obtain over 90 characters in Guardian Tales through story progression or unlocking them in the in-game store.

A full list of features includes:

Single Player Story Mode: This is the signature mode of Guardian Tales. Guardians must solve different puzzles to uncover secrets in this immersive story of good versus evil. Players will also fight monsters to clear missions in this fantasy adventure which also takes on a comedic approach.

This is the signature mode of Guardian Tales. Guardians must solve different puzzles to uncover secrets in this immersive story of good versus evil. Players will also fight monsters to clear missions in this fantasy adventure which also takes on a comedic approach. Guilds : Players can join a Guild with others after progressing through some of the story. There are different events guild members can take part in, like Raids for ranking regards, Meteor Excavation for items, and Guild Conquests, where players fight to win as many rewards as possible.

: Players can join a Guild with others after progressing through some of the story. There are different events guild members can take part in, like Raids for ranking regards, Meteor Excavation for items, and Guild Conquests, where players fight to win as many rewards as possible. Customizable Floating Castle(Heavenhold) : Build up your base of operations at Heavenhold. Players can enjoy different foods and entertainment unlocked throughout their playthrough.

: Build up your base of operations at Heavenhold. Players can enjoy different foods and entertainment unlocked throughout their playthrough. Hero and Weapon Collection : It's dangerous to go alone! Collect and choose from over 100 different weapons - each with its unique abilities.

: It's dangerous to go alone! Collect and choose from over 100 different weapons - each with its unique abilities. Puzzle Solving Gameplay: Lift heavy boulders, throw explosive bombs, and sling yourself across obstacles to discover hidden pathways to amazing treasures!

Lift heavy boulders, throw explosive bombs, and sling yourself across obstacles to discover hidden pathways to amazing treasures! Intense PvP and Rankings: Assemble and synergize your best party of three heroes to face others in real-time in combat for glory!

Guardian Tales is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for free. The launch times are as follows:

2022-10-04 04:00 CEST

2022-10-03 19:00 PDT

2022-10-03 22:00 EDT

About Guardian Tales

Guardian Tales has gathered more than one million pre-registered users before the global launch in 2020. Also, it was ranked #3 in revenue and #1 for free downloads, a very promising indicator in the Chinese market when it launched. Guardian Tales quickly became the most downloaded game in both major mobile markets within just two days of its release in Japan. It maintained that status of most downloaded for two weeks straight before quickly surpassing 3-million cumulative downloads within four months of the official launch in Japan. Additionally, the game was ranked #1 in sales in the Google Play Store and #4 in the Apple App Store within the first month of release. The game recently climbed to #3 in sales in the Apple App Store after the "World 10 Chapter" update last January.

