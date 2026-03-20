Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET, OTCQX:GMTLF, NYSE A:GMTL), a U.S.-focused exploration-stage company focused on advancing tungsten projects in Nevada, today announced its debut on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "GMTL". Members of Guardian Metal's leadership team will ring the NYSE American Closing Bell today at 4:00 p.m. ET.

"This is an exciting milestone for Guardian Metal and our team as we begin trading on NYSE American," said Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal. "As we focus on progressing Pilot Mountain and Tempiute, we believe our Nevada projects are well positioned to contribute to the domestic U.S. tungsten supply amid growing focus on securing critical mineral supply chains."

Founded in 2021, Guardian Metal aims to help establish the foundation of a secure, vertically integrated U.S. tungsten supply chain. Its Pilot Mountain asset is among the largest known tungsten assets in the United States, with established resources and a history of technical studies. Its parallel complementary asset, Tempiute, is a past producing mine with existing infrastructure linked to historical operations.

This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or issue, or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy securities. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer, solicitation, sale or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale or commitment would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature, including statements with regard to Guardian Metal's expectation regarding the completion of the securities offering, and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding Guardian Metal's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. Completion of the offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Guardian Metal, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in Guardian Metal's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Guardian Metal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may or should be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change.

About Guardian Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources PLC (LON:GMET, OTCQX:GMTLF, NYSE A: GMTL) is a U.S.-focused exploration-stage company focused on tungsten in Nevada, United States. Its principal tungsten asset is the Pilot Mountain project, followed by the Tempiute project, which are both situated in historic tungsten districts with well-known occurrences of mineralization that have seen prior tungsten mining activity by third parties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260320290064/en/

Contacts:

For further information in the United States contact the following:



Edelman Smithfield

Financial PR in the United States

guardianmetal@edelmansmithfield.com



For further information in the United Kingdom contact the following:



Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7078 8496



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880



Berenberg

Joint Broker and Financial Adviser

Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800



Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint Broker

Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868



Tavistock

Financial PR in the UK

Emily Moss/Josephine Clerkin

Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150

+44 (0) 7788 554035

guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk