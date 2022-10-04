Stéphane FERREIRA joins Carbios as Director of Operations and Executive Committee Member, on October 10, 2022.

Frédéric ALARCON Appointed Licensing Manager

Arnaud TILLON Appointed Group Marketing Director

These new areas of expertise complete the seniority of Carbios' leadership team, following June appointments of Mathieu BERTHOUD as Sourcing and Public Affairs Director, Lionel ARRAS as Industrial Director, and Pascal BRICOUT as Strategy and Finance Director (1)

Departure of Martin STEPHAN, Deputy CEO

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development of enzymatic solutions dedicated to the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, announces the evolution of its organization a necessary milestone to successfully start marketing the technologies developed by the company.

As part of this organization, Stéphane FERREIRA will join Carbios as Director of Operations. He will be in charge of the business' global development and will steer the relationship with Carbios' industrial and commercial partners.

Stéphane FERREIRA's team will be reinforced by the expertise of two new members, who he will supervise. These include:

Frédéric ALARCON, Licensing Manager, who joined Carbios on September 5. His role is to build and deploy the process licensing model that is at the heart of Carbios' business model;

Arnaud TILLON, Group Marketing Director, who joined the firm on September 12. He will support the company's development by defining and deploying the marketing strategy. He is also in charge of reinforcing the customer culture within the organization.

Martin STEPHAN will leave his position as Deputy CEO on October 15, 2022, after nearly six years at Carbios.

Emmanuel Ladent, Carbios' Chief Executive Officer: « The appointment of Stéphane FERREIRA as Director of Operations is excellent news for Carbios. His extensive experience in global markets will help Carbios reach a new level, by deploying the company's proprietary technologies on a large scale. I am also very pleased with the recent arrivals of Frédéric ALARCON and Arnaud TILLON, whose respective expertise in licenses and mass-market offers will be invaluable. Lastly, on behalf of all Carbios' teams, I want to salute and thank Martin STEPHAN for his continued commitment to the company's development. His experience, expertise and skills have been key to developing partnerships which have enabled Carbios to be so close to industrial deployment and recognized as the future worldwide leader of plastics and fibers in the circular economy. »

Stéphane FERREIRA, Director of Operations at Carbios: « I am delighted to start my mission in order to make a commercial reality of the great work performed by Carbios' teams, and also to contribute to addressing the sustainability stakes Carbios is facing. »

After more than 20 years of experience in specialty chemicals, Mr. Ferreira has gained a deep knowledge of the markets related to material sciences and life sciences. He graduated from the Montpellier Agro Institute and holds a Master of Science in Life Sciences. He has occupied strategic and operational functions at DuPont and Arkema, in various countries including France, Germany and South Korea. More recently, he was Vice-President of Transformation for Arkema Coatings' business unit. He has successfully led major transformations thanks to his leadership and customer focus, developing the culture, processes and strategic partnerships required for business growth.

Frédéric ALARCON, Licensing Manager at Carbios: « I am pleased to take advantage of my experience in petrochemical and plasturgy as well as my experience of making technology partnerships happen through license contracts, so that I can take part to the international development of Carbios' technology. »

During his close-to-30-year career path in petrochemical and plastics industries, Mr. Alarcon has held various managing positions in R&D, technology, business development, manufacturing and customer technical support at BP Chemicals, INEOS and more recently Sibur. As Regional Licensing Manager at INEOS, he came to work on investment projects and achieved licensing contracts for technologies in different geographies, especially in the Americas.

Arnaud TILLON, Group Marketing Director at Carbios : I am proud and excited to play a role in the environmental and societal challenges addressed by Carbios, and I look forward to sharing with the team my knowledge of Food&Beverage and textile mass-markets. »

Before joining Carbios, Mr. Tillon held various functions in Marketing-Communication and Sales Direction at Nestlé Waters, where he managed the Perrier brand, then at Publicis Group. More recently, Mr. Tillon moved to the textile industry and was in charge of the international brand expansion at IKKS, the French fashion group. During his career path, Mr. Tillon has led global business development projects, mainly in America, Europe and China.

About Carbios

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, Carbios is a green chemistry company, developing biological and innovative processes. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broad ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Carbios deconstructs any type of PET (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester) into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics with equivalent quality to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in front cover of the prestigious journal Nature. Carbios successfully started up its demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand in 2021. It has now taken another key step towards the industrialization of its process with the construction of a first-of-a-kind unit in partnership with Indorama Ventures.

In 2017, Carbios and L'Oréal co-founded a consortium to contribute to the industrialization of its proprietary recycling technology. Committed to developing innovative solutions for sustainable development, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe joined this consortium in April 2019. In 2022, Carbios signed an agreement with On, Patagonia, PUMA, and Salomon, to develop solutions promoting the recyclability and circularity of their products.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA-based (a bio sourced polymer) single-use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product.

