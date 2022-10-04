Barclays has appointed Tim Main, Reid Marsh and Arif Vohra to new leadership roles as part of its strategy to accelerate growth in its Investment Banking franchise.

Tim Main will succeed Reid Marsh as Head of Investment Banking EMEA. Reid Marsh is appointed Global Chairman of Investment Banking and will join the Global Chairman's Group. Arif Vohra will succeed Tim Main as Global Co-Head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Investment Banking.

"The investments we've made in our franchise over the past several years have been a key driver behind the market share gains we've achieved," said John Miller, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking. "Our continued investment in our franchise including through elevated roles for our most successful talent will enable us to consolidate these gains through stronger regional perspectives, more expansive and consistent client coverage, and highly coordinated delivery of our services and advice."

"Expanding our EMEA franchise is one of our clearest opportunities to grow our Investment Banking business globally which is a strategic priority that underpins our delivery of sustainable growth in the Corporate and Investment Bank," adds JF Astier, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking. "By elevating Tim, Reid and Arif into new roles in EMEA, we will enhance the seniority of our regional leadership, create more capacity for senior coverage of our client relationships, and expand the resources for management of our franchise in the region."

As Head of Investment Banking, EMEA, Mr. Main will oversee Barclays' regional Investment Banking franchise, leading the strategy for client coverage and ongoing investment across the UK, Continental Europe and the Middle East, and Africa. He joined Barclays' FIG team in New York in 2016 and has co-led the team for the past several years, winning significant market share.

Mr. Marsh's appointment to the Global Chairman's Group is a recognition of his client relationships across the globe, and of his ability to deliver a consistent and differentiated advice to clients. The Global Chairman's Group brings together the firm's most senior and experienced investment bankers and empowers them to drive client relationships. Mr. Marsh joined Barclays in 2010 in the Industrials Group and has been Head of Investment Banking, EMEA, for the past five years.

Mr. Vohra joined Barclays earlier this year from Bank of America with more than 20 years of banking experience. In his new role, Mr. Vohra will partner with Joel Fleck, Global Co-Head of FIG, and will join the Investment Banking Management Team.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Barclays Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.

About Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank

Barclays is a consumer and wholesale bank, supporting individuals and small businesses through our consumer banking services, and larger businesses and institutions through our corporate and investment banking services. Our Corporate and Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses; it provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, please visit our website www.cib.barclays.

Related news about Barclays' Global Chairman's Group

11 June 2021 Barclays appoints seven bankers to new Global Chairman of Banking role

22 July 2021 Barclays appoints Ingrid Hengster as Country CEO for Germany and as a Global Chairman of Investment Banking

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005426/en/

Contacts:

Press:



Ann Thielke (US)

+1 212-526-1472

ann.thielke@Barclays.com



James White (UK)

+44 (0) 20 207 116 6195

james.xa.white@barclays.com